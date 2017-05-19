Just 40 examples of the $1.9 million Lamborghini Centenario will be built and sold worldwide – 20 coupes and 20 convertibles – each car celebrating founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday. Already we've seen one delivered to Lamborghini's Asia-Pacific region, but it must have been quite the site to see when this particular example was unloaded at Lamborghini Newport Beach in California.

The first of its kinds in the U.S., it wears a stunning bare carbon fiber exterior with blue accents aplenty. It's the first time we've seen the car without the typical carbon fiber and yellow finish. It was custom designed through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program, and comes with a matching Alcantara and blue cabin.







Power comes courtesy of a naturally aspirated V12 producing 759 horsepower (565 kilowatts), allowing the lovely Lambo a sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 217 mph (349 kmh). It’s a more powerful version of the engine you’ll find on the Aventador, the entire package weighing in at just over 3,350 pounds (1,519 kilograms).

"When Ferruccio Lamborghini began realizing his dream of creating the best supercars in the world, he wanted to reach a large audience through production, but he also wanted to keep the unique nature of limited-edition vehicles that clients are able to personalize to their own tastes and style," said COO Alessandro Farmeschi.

This won’t be the only Centenario is the U.S., though. Lamborghini says that other customers in the states will get their cars before the end of the year, which means even more eye-candy for us to fawn over.

Source: Lamborghini Newport Beach



