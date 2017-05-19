Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has solved its dispute over diesel engine emissions with the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board. The agreement will allow the environmental regulator to certify the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 with the diesel-fueled 3.0-liter V6, which will allow them to go on sale in the United States.







FCA, the EPA, and CARB “conducted extensive testing of the vehicles, to clarify issues related to the Company’s emissions control technology,” according to the automaker. The powerplants will now feature updated emissions software calibrations. Later, owners of the 2014 through 2016 Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 with the 3.0-liter diesel will need to take their vehicle to dealers for installation of the updated code.

The company “does not anticipate any impact on performance or fuel efficiency” from the revised software.

In early 2017, environmental regulators began scrutinizing FCA’s 3.0-liter diesel in 103,828 vehicles. The Feds alleged that the engine’s code contained eight auxiliary emissions control devices and that FCA didn’t disclose them when the EPA originally certified the engines.

Testing reportedly showed that the powerplants met emissions standards during normal evaluations, but the code reduced the system’s effectiveness at high speed or when driving for extended periods. The company countered that “FCA US’s emissions control strategies are properly justified and thus are not ‘defeat devices’ under applicable regulations and to resolve this matter expeditiously.”

FCA faced up to $4.6 billion in fines if the government gave the automaker the maximum penalty. The firm believes that releasing updated software “should help facilitate a prompt resolution to ongoing discussions with the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and other governmental agencies.”

Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles