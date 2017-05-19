SEAT newest addition to the lineup, the all-new Ibiza, was presented earlier this year and is currently slowly reaching the European markets. This is usually the perfect time for different speculations to arise and the model is no stranger to the rumor mill – will it get a Cupra version, will it be offered only as a five-door hatch, will it get more powerful engines?







Well, the answer to all those questions is simply no. The new Ibiza won’t get Cupra treatment, won’t be offered as a wagon or two-door hatch, and won’t get more powerful engines than the 1.5-liter TSI with 150 horsepower (112 kilowatts). And it’s official.

During the international press launch of the vehicle in Barcelona, Antonio Valdivieso, Head of Product Communications at the brand, has revealed no Cupra, wagon, and coupe variants are in the cards. Also, the Spanish marque believes 150 hp (112 kW) is enough for a car in the B segment and it does not need more punch.

“We are not saying that there's no demand for niche sports models like the Ibiza Cupra, but the trend is going down,” Valdivieso told the media. “We are going to keep the Cupra for higher-end models, like the Leon.”

Instead of a high-performance Ibiza version, SEAT has an eco-friendly CNG model that will be launched by the end of the summer. It won’t be offered on all markets where the regular Ibiza is available, but mostly in countries where this kind of fuel is popular, like Italy, The Netherlands, Germany, etc.







SEAT has also confirmed the sexy hatch will receive Volkswagen Group’s fully digital instrument cluster in May or June next year, with the 2018 MY. Before that, it will be introduced for the Ateca crossover and Leon by the end of this year.