VOLKSWAGEN DEBUTS 2017 ENTHUSIAST VEHICLE FLEET AT SOWO: THE EUROPEAN EXPERIENCE IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA
From Beetle to Golf Alltrack, Volkswagen of America’s concept carfleet is inspired by the diverse
interests of the brand’s enthusiasts
Herndon, VA —With the summer enthusiast season just around the corner,Volkswagen of America, Inc. will
unveil its enthusiast show fleet for 2017 at SOWO: The European Experience on Hutchinson Island, Savannah,
Georgia, between May 19 and 21. Featuring five models from the brand lineup, these specially-prepared show
vehicles are inspired by the diverse interests of Volkswagen enthusiasts.
Beetle Post Concept
This concept highlights the top Beetle R-Line trim and championship-winning BMX rider, Alise Post, who has
outfitted the car with two custom GW bikes for the project. The car rides on 19-inch Mr. Drama Queen wheels
from an up-and-coming company, Radi8, and uses an H&R Springs Street Performance Coil Over system that
lowers the stance and highlights the performance potential of theBeetle. Habanero Orange paint and the
vintage lettering on the doors give an added retro vibe to this Beetle.
Jetta GLI Nardo Concept
The GLI has been a staple of the Volkswagen brand since the Mark2 generation of the Jetta. It’s something of a
stealth performance car and the Nardo Concept builds on that, adding a few simple touches to make the car
shine. The car is wrapped in Nardo Grey, a popular color at sister brand Audi, which brings out the lines without
looking flashy. Over the course of the Show season, the car will feature different sets of HREwheels, beginning
with the FF01 Flow Form series, finished in Tarmac. The Nardo has an H&R Springs Street Performance Coil
Over system and BFGoodrich® G-FORCE™ COMP-2 A/S™ tires for a more road hugging appearance.
Golf GTI RS Concept
Sam Dobbins, Creative Director at Vossen Wheels, is a great force within the enthusiast scene and a longtime
Volkswagen owner. His Golf GTI RS Concept is a fascinating amalgamation of different car cultures with a
particularly heavy Japanese influence via the Rocket Bunny widebody kit. To set his car apart from many others
with similar body modifications, Dobbins put a lot of effort into making sure that the sheetmetal was honed to
eliminate wheel rub, making the car comfortable to drive on a daily basis. The interior is stripped down, but the
polished aluminum floorpan, race-inspired seats, and other accents reflect the exterior design. The GTI RS
Concept rolls on Vossen wheels and features a Thule carrier box with custom, low-profile roof crossbars.
Golf R Heritage Concept
The Golf R Heritage concept features an homage to the car’s German heritage with a striking stripe package in
the colors of the German flag and a white, lower rocker accent stripe pattern. Vossen has provided the wheels,
starting with the VWS-1 finished in matte gunmetal and polished anodized silver. The wheels are shod with GFORCE COMP-2 A/2 tires from BFGoodrich and the car has been lowered on a sport spring package from H&R
Springs. The simple touches highlight the already great platform of the Golf R model, while leaving the car close
to factory specification—which is what most R owners tend to do.
Golf Alltrack Country Concept
The third-generation Golf Country Special edition inspired this year’s Golf Alltrack Country concept. The Golf
Country, which was sold only in Europe, was designed for medium-duty off-road driving and equipped with
more suspension travel than a traditional Golf, Syncro four-wheel drive, higher ground clearance, and brush
guards. The stock Golf Alltrack is already equipped with 4Motion ® all-wheel drive and has more ground
clearance than the Golf SportWagen, but the Golf Alltrack Country concept features a further 2-inch suspension
lift and 15-inch wheels fitted withBFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires.
Additional foglights are integrated into the lower bumper and a hitch-mounted Thule T2 Pro XT bike rack carries
two Trek Stache 9.6 mountain bikes. Off-pavement adventure continues with a roof-mounted tent system,
topped with flexible solar panel, a curved LED light bar, and a solar-heated shower. In the trunk, an integrated
entertainment system complete with media computer is mounted into the spare wheel well, and a custom LED
light bar is integrated into the liftgate for additional visibility. Three batteries hidden under the trunk floor are
charged via the solar power system to keep the media center and USB power ports at full charge. A custom
topography graphic wrap finishes the Golf Alltrack Country Concept.With its well-crafted customizations, this
vehicle is ready to keep up with the demands of even the most daring weekend adventurer.
