VOLKSWAGEN DEBUTS 2017 ENTHUSIAST VEHICLE FLEET AT SOWO: THE EUROPEAN EXPERIENCE IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA



From Beetle to Golf Alltrack, Volkswagen of America’s concept carfleet is inspired by the diverse

interests of the brand’s enthusiasts



Herndon, VA —With the summer enthusiast season just around the corner,Volkswagen of America, Inc. will

unveil its enthusiast show fleet for 2017 at SOWO: The European Experience on Hutchinson Island, Savannah,

Georgia, between May 19 and 21. Featuring five models from the brand lineup, these specially-prepared show

vehicles are inspired by the diverse interests of Volkswagen enthusiasts.



Beetle Post Concept



This concept highlights the top Beetle R-Line trim and championship-winning BMX rider, Alise Post, who has

outfitted the car with two custom GW bikes for the project. The car rides on 19-inch Mr. Drama Queen wheels

from an up-and-coming company, Radi8, and uses an H&R Springs Street Performance Coil Over system that

lowers the stance and highlights the performance potential of theBeetle. Habanero Orange paint and the

vintage lettering on the doors give an added retro vibe to this Beetle.



Jetta GLI Nardo Concept



The GLI has been a staple of the Volkswagen brand since the Mark2 generation of the Jetta. It’s something of a

stealth performance car and the Nardo Concept builds on that, adding a few simple touches to make the car

shine. The car is wrapped in Nardo Grey, a popular color at sister brand Audi, which brings out the lines without

looking flashy. Over the course of the Show season, the car will feature different sets of HREwheels, beginning

with the FF01 Flow Form series, finished in Tarmac. The Nardo has an H&R Springs Street Performance Coil

Over system and BFGoodrich® G-FORCE™ COMP-2 A/S™ tires for a more road hugging appearance.



Golf GTI RS Concept



Sam Dobbins, Creative Director at Vossen Wheels, is a great force within the enthusiast scene and a longtime

Volkswagen owner. His Golf GTI RS Concept is a fascinating amalgamation of different car cultures with a

particularly heavy Japanese influence via the Rocket Bunny widebody kit. To set his car apart from many others

with similar body modifications, Dobbins put a lot of effort into making sure that the sheetmetal was honed to

eliminate wheel rub, making the car comfortable to drive on a daily basis. The interior is stripped down, but the

polished aluminum floorpan, race-inspired seats, and other accents reflect the exterior design. The GTI RS

Concept rolls on Vossen wheels and features a Thule carrier box with custom, low-profile roof crossbars.



Golf R Heritage Concept



The Golf R Heritage concept features an homage to the car’s German heritage with a striking stripe package in

the colors of the German flag and a white, lower rocker accent stripe pattern. Vossen has provided the wheels,

starting with the VWS-1 finished in matte gunmetal and polished anodized silver. The wheels are shod with GFORCE COMP-2 A/2 tires from BFGoodrich and the car has been lowered on a sport spring package from H&R

Springs. The simple touches highlight the already great platform of the Golf R model, while leaving the car close

to factory specification—which is what most R owners tend to do.



Golf Alltrack Country Concept



The third-generation Golf Country Special edition inspired this year’s Golf Alltrack Country concept. The Golf

Country, which was sold only in Europe, was designed for medium-duty off-road driving and equipped with

more suspension travel than a traditional Golf, Syncro four-wheel drive, higher ground clearance, and brush

guards. The stock Golf Alltrack is already equipped with 4Motion ® all-wheel drive and has more ground

clearance than the Golf SportWagen, but the Golf Alltrack Country concept features a further 2-inch suspension

lift and 15-inch wheels fitted withBFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires.



Additional foglights are integrated into the lower bumper and a hitch-mounted Thule T2 Pro XT bike rack carries

two Trek Stache 9.6 mountain bikes. Off-pavement adventure continues with a roof-mounted tent system,

topped with flexible solar panel, a curved LED light bar, and a solar-heated shower. In the trunk, an integrated

entertainment system complete with media computer is mounted into the spare wheel well, and a custom LED

light bar is integrated into the liftgate for additional visibility. Three batteries hidden under the trunk floor are

charged via the solar power system to keep the media center and USB power ports at full charge. A custom

topography graphic wrap finishes the Golf Alltrack Country Concept.With its well-crafted customizations, this

vehicle is ready to keep up with the demands of even the most daring weekend adventurer.



