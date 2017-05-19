It was almost a decade ago when the Dodge Journey was introduced at the Frankfurt Motor Show and followed several years later by the equivalent Fiat Freemont for Europe and other markets. The midsize crossover is in for a complete transformation if we were to rely on the rumor mill, which has stood as foundation for these speculative renders coming from Allpar. They're more than just a shot in the dark as the attached images are based on early sketches of the real deal.

Expected to arrive for the 2019 model year, the all-new Journey will in fact be more Italian than American. Not only will it allegedly ride on the same Giorgio platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, but it will also borrow some of the engines. Moreover, reports are indicating the two will actually share the same assembly line at FCA’s Cassino factory in Italy.

If the attached renders are any indication, the body will adopt a sleeker design and it is believed the new Journey will be shorter than today’s model (192.4 inches / 4,887 millimeters), yet still longer than the Stelvio (184.5 inches / 4,687 millimeters).

By adopting the Giorgio platform, it means the next Journey will switch from its current front-wheel-drive layout to a RWD-based setup. Allpar has it on good authority a newly developed four-cylinder Hurricane engine shared with the next-gen Jeep Cherokee will serve as the base engine while an eight-speed automatic seems to be a safe guess. They’re also saying something about a big HEMI V8, though a turbocharged six-cylinder might make more sense.

As to when we will actually get to see the overhauled Journey in its Italian metal, it will likely debut at a major auto show next year. Given its close connection to the Stelvio, it’s going to be interesting how Dodge will establish pricing for the second generation compared to the current model available from $21,195 MSRP. Needless to say, it won’t ever come close to the Stelvio’s $42,990 starting price since it will not have all of its lightweight bits, but a price hike over the existing model seems plausible.

Source: Allpar