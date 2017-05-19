LIGHTNING STRIKES AGAIN AS SHELBY AMERICAN UNVEILS SHELBY F-150 SUPER SNAKE STREET TRUCK
- New Shelby F-150 Super Snake marks the return of the Shelby muscle truck
- Only 150 total 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snakes will be available at select Ford dealers
- MSRP for the muscle truck, including base vehicle starts at $96,880
- Supercharged truck churns out 750 tire-shredding horsepower
LAS VEGAS – May 18, 2017 – Shelby American, Inc., today unveiled the all-new Shelby F-150 Super Snake truck at the headquarters of Carroll Shelby International in Southern California. Marking the return of the Shelby muscle truck, only 150 total of the street oriented vehicles will be offered by select Ford dealers for the 2017 model year.
“Carroll Shelby was an early pioneer in high performance street trucks, beginning with his first production version almost 30 years ago,” said Joe Conway, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International and CEO of Shelby American. “With the tremendous demand for our off-road focused Shelby F-150, fans of the classic Ford Lightning and our 2009 Shelby F-150 Super Snake have clamored for a new generation muscle truck from Shelby. Working closely with Ford Motor Company, Tuscany and other partners, we’re going to offer a limited run of super trucks designed specifically for street duty.”
The Shelby F-150 Super Snake will be available in two-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations starting at an MSRP of $96,880.
“The ‘Shelby Super Snake’ badge carries tremendous prestige because every vehicle that wears it represents the pinnacle of performance,” said Gary Patterson, Shelby American President. “Our new Shelby F-150 Super Snake is certainly worthy of the name. From the sharp handling suspension to the thundering 750 horses and pure American styling, it’s a remarkable vehicle. One of our goals was to offer the truck in limited numbers to preserve exclusivity and potential collectability.”
Based on the world-class Ford F-150, Shelby American collaborated with partners like Ford Performance and Borla to transform it into a Super Snake.
“This is simply an amazing truck to drive,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief Test Driver. “Lessons learned building the Ford Mustang-based Shelby Super Snake muscle car and the Shelby F-150 were applied to create this incredible street truck. True to Carroll Shelby’s philosophy, it has more power, more sound, more styling and more handling prowess. From Detroit to Dubai and Dusseldorf, this is the ultimate expression of a high performance truck available through a dealer.”
Using the Super Snake blueprint for success, the team sharpened the handling of the award-winning Ford F-150’s independent suspension. Under the hood, the F-150 Super Snake is powered by Ford’s iconic 5.0L V8 engine with a supercharger to pump out over 750 horsepower. The result is a well-engineered truck with astonishing capabilities.
The Shelby F-150 Super Snake wears unique Shelby styling that enhances the lines of the handsome truck. It features a new hood, rockers, spoilers, grills, rear bumper panel and tonneau cover. Additional styling cues also include Shelby Super Snake stripes and badges. Inside, the theme continues across the seats, dash and floor.
The Shelby F-150 Super Snake is available in six Ford factory colors and comes with a 3 year, 36,000 mile warranty. Each vehicle is assigned a genuine Shelby serial number that is documented in the official Shelby Registry.
2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Equipment
STANDARD EXTERIOR FEATURES
- 22” Shelby retro chrome wheels
- Speed rated high performance 305/45/22 tires
- Performance full suspension lowering by Shelby
- Shelby tuned performance shock system
- Shelby speedo recalibration
- Front end alignment
- Tire sensors recalibrated
- Red Shelby brake caliper covers
- 4-piece body side ground effects
- Ground effects painted body color
- Painted fender flares
- Functional painted front fender vents with Shelby logo
- Shelby rocker panel graphics
- Painted custom front bumper cover with cooling vents
- Honeycomb racing grille insert
- Official Shelby snake emblem on grille
- Shelby functional replacement dual intake ram air hood
- Supercharged logo on air intakes
- Painted custom rear bumper cladding
- Painted tonneau cover with carpet liner
- Shelby bedrug liner
- Shelby full body racing stripes
- Shelby lettering on the hood, tailgate and both sides of bed
- Shelby Registry engine plaque
- Functional front fender vents for increased engine cooling
STANDARD INTERIOR FEATURES
- Shelby Registry serial number plaque
- Official Shelby logo on console lid
- Official Shelby Snake embroidered headrests
- Official Shelby logo carpeted floor mats
- Tinted windows
- 3 year/36,000 mile warranty
SHELBY PERFORMANCE EQUIPMENT
- Shelby engineered 750 HP supercharger
- Blower powder coated Ford racing blue
- Intake manifold powder coated Ford racing blue
- Open air performance intake with high flow filter
- Oversized carbon fiber air intake tube
- Performance aluminum heat exchanger
- Upgraded billet throttle body
- Upgraded high performance fuel injectors and spark plugs
- Shelby tuned Borla performance exhaust
- Polished stainless steel dual exhaust tips
- Dual intake “ram air” Shelby Super Snake hood