Shelby American has been selling a Super Snake version of the current-generation Mustang for quite some time, but it’s only now the pony car is getting the wide body treatment. However, it’s merely a concept to showcase at the 5th Annual Carroll Shelby Tribute and Car Show tomorrow, with no word on whether it will make it to production. Shelby does say that if green-lighted, the kit will be sold all over the world and it's going to be registered in the official Shelby Registry.

Two and a half inches (6.3 centimeters) have been added to the front axle while roughly an extra four (10 cm) are at the back to give the Mustang those beefy wide hips. Based on the GT version, the Super Snake concept also boasts redesigned front fenders now hosting a pair of vents to enhance cooling. The enlarged wheel housings are now big enough to host 20-inch alloys shod in Michelin performance tires backed by Brembo brakes with 16-inch front rotors paired with six-piston calipers and 14-inch rear rotors linked to four-piston calipers.

The list of upgrades is extensive as it includes everything from a fully adjustable coil over suspension system to a supercharged kit for the 5.0-liter engine. The V8 engine now pushes out a meaty 750 horsepower as it is the case with the recently introduced limited-run 2017 50th Anniversary Shelby Super Snake.

With Gary Patterson, Shelby American President, saying the previous-gen Mustang Super Snake wide body proved to be “very popular,” it could be a sign this concept painted in Lightning Blue will make the transition towards a package you can actually buy. After all, Joe Conway, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International and CEO of Shelby American, does mention the concept serves as a preview for the brand’s next-gen track-focused car.

Source: Shelby