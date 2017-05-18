The Touring trim also gets some new standard features.

Subaru has major updates for the Crosstrek, Legacy, and Outback this year, and the company has some more minor tweaks for the 2018 Forester, too. For example, the new Black Edition Package that adds style and tech.

The Touring trim now has Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assistance system as a standard feature. Any models with EyeSight now come with high beam assist and reverse auto braking, too. The turbocharged 2.0XT in Touring guise now comes with Active Torque Vectoring that brakes the inside front wheel to sharpen the crossover’s cornering ability. 

2018 Subaru Forester Black Edition


The new Black Edition for $1,150 is exclusively available on the Premium trim with the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated flat-four engine with a CVT. The package adds black trim for the mirror caps, badges, center of the grille, and fog-light trim. Black 18-inch wheels and steering-responsive LED headlights are also part of the amenities. Customers can get the model in Crystal Black Silica, Dark Gray Metallic, Crystal White Pearl, and Ice Silver Metallic.

Inside, occupants find black cloth upholstery with faux-leather bolsters. The cabin features silver metallic trim and a gloss black center stack. There’s also silver stitching on the steering wheel and gearshift. Paddle shifters control a six-speed mode, which are generally only available on the turbocharged models. Heating for the front seats and side mirrors, plus a windshield wiper de-icer, are standard with the Black Edition.

The powertrain options remain exactly the same. Buyers can pick between a 170-horsepower (127-kilowatts) 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a 250-hp (186-kW) 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The base and Premium trims come standard with a six-speed manual. A CVT is optional for them and standard on Limited and Touring models.

The table below compares prices for the 2018 and 2017 model years. The Touring trims cost about $2,000 more than last year, but they come with more standard equipment. The new Forester arrives in Summer 2017.

 

Model Transmission 2018 Price (with Destination) 2017 Price (with Destination
2.5i 6MT $23,710 $23,470
2.5i CVT $24,710 $24,470
2.5i Premium 6MT $26,610 $26,370
2.5i Premium CVT $27,110 $26,870
2.5i Limited CVT $30,310 $30,070
2.5i Touring CVT $34,005 $32,170
2.0XT Premium CVT $30,410 $30,170
2.0XT Touring CVT $37,005 $35,170

Source: Subaru

