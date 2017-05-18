A brand new Honda Civic here in the U.S. will set you back at least $18,740, not including options. Question is, why would you even consider an all-new Civic when this pristine example from 1978 is up for sale at nearly half the cost?

As part of the Classic Car Auctions sale taking place in June, this unique Civic 125 will head to auction where estimates suggest it could go for anywhere from £5,000 to £7,000 ($6,400 to $9,000). That price seems pretty cheap considering its condition and rarity.

Just 8,600 miles (13,840 kilometers) have been put on the car since new, and in its 39-year history, the car has only had one owner. It was originally purchased at Hill & Amos, a Honda dealer in Harrogate in the U.K., and wears the same Elysee Bronze exterior finish and matching tan interior that came from the factory.







Under the hood is the original 1237 cc engine producing 60 horsepower (45 kilowatts). It comes paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, and is one of only three known manual Civic 125 examples in the U.K. The car was recently brought out of storage, recommissioned, and underwent all of its Ministry of Transport requirements, making it ready for the road once again.

"This little Civic is spotless and comes with an extensive history file," says consignor Nigel Gough, classic car specialist at Classic Car Auctions. "It’s quirky and rare and a perfect example of a super little seventies Japanese hatchback." The car will head to auction on June 9, 2017, as part of the Classic Car Auctions Warwickshire sale at the Warwickshire Exhibition Center.

Source: Classic Car Auctions



