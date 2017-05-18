Jerry Seinfeld is famous for his comedy and love of Porsches. The funny man doesn’t exclusively love German sports cars, though, and now you can potentially own the rare 2009 Lotus Exige Sport 260 that previously belonged to him.

The listing is light on details about the Exige, including the price. The Kawasaki Green body is a paint-to-sample option, and this is likely the only Sport 260 ever in this color. The photos show the car with 3,988 miles.

Looking up the car’s VIN reveals a few more details. A 2012 sales listing allegedly from an owner in Austin, Texas, shows the Lotus selling for $62,000. The seller reported Seinfeld as the original buyer of the. His name and signature were on the original title and other documents as proof.

The Sport 260 was Lotus’ ultimate road-going Exige at the time. The company essentially took its racing car and made some small tweaks for making the coupe usable on the road. A supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder pumped out 256 horsepower (181 kilowatts) and 174 lb-ft (236 Nm). The company then cut weight by installing carbon fiber parts for the front splitter, engine cover, rear spoiler, and side intakes. The tweaks shed 57 pounds of the already light vehicle for a curb weight of 2,020 pounds.

According to a detailed online registry, Lotus sold only 25 examples of the of the Sport 260 in the United States during the 2009 model year, plus one in Canada. It reports Seinfeld as the original owner and him selling it to someone in Pennsylvania in October 2010.

Motor1 has reached out to the dealer in Texas selling Seinfeld’s Lotus for more information about the car, including the price. The combination of the Sport 260’s rarity and Seinfeld’s former ownership could make this coupe be worth quite a bit of cash.

Source: Dan Kruse Classics, Used Cars For Sale By Owner, British Speed Via: Bloomberg