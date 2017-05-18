Having made its debut earlier this year in Geneva, the unusual Techrules Ren is now getting ready to wow the audience at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza at the Villa d’Este with its uncanny design pinned by none other than Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro. While it may look like a concept with zero chances of ever entering production, the China-based company says it’s already taking orders and mentions assembly of what will be a track-only car is “likely to start in 2018.” L.M. Giannetti in Turin, Italy is currently finalizing development and testing before commencing hand-built production of just 96 units at a rate of 10 per year.

We’re quite captivated by the Ren, as not only does it look out of this world, but it also aims to deliver a modular layout by allowing the owner configure the car with one, two or three canopies made from polycarbonate. When configured as a three seater, Techrules’ production-intent model has a seating configuration similar to a McLaren F1. The two passengers are able to talk to one another and with the driver by using the microphones built into the headrests. Each canopy comes with its own speakers and fold-out touchscreens as well as “the finest Italian leather” covering just about all areas.







There’s more to the Techrules Ren than its futuristic design and peculiar interior as the supercar has also been equipped with laser headlights along with “star-bust” LED lights at the back where there’s a massive central fin and an imposing diffuser.

Last but not least, the powertrain is just as intriguing as the rest of the supercar. The “Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV)” technology delivers a whopping 1,287 horsepower (960 kilowatts) and 1,725 pound-feet (2,340 Newton-meters) of torque in its highest state of tune. In this range-topping version, the Ren has no less than six electric motors (one for each front wheel and two per each rear wheel) and runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in two and a half seconds before maxing out at almost 200 mph (320 kph).

A 25-kWh battery pack can be charged to its 80-percent capacity in less than 15 minutes when using a DC fast charger and maximum range will stand at 1,170 kilometers (727 miles) from 80 liters of diesel in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). Interestingly, Techrules says the TREV powertrain has been developed to run on both liquid and gaseous fuel, but mentions tests have shown diesel is providing the best performance while emitting fewer emissions than today’s Euro 6-compliant cars powered by turbodiesel engines. As for the battery, it will last for approximately 100,000 charging cycles.

Techrules will have the Ren in production guise on display at Villa d’Este from May 26-28 and hopefully the company will live up to its promise and actually deliver the car to customers with those amazing, if not hard-to-believe specifications.

Source: Techrules