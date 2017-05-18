After spying on the Jeep Wrangler pickup from afar some months ago, the workhorse is back in a more revealing set of images shot from a close distance. All the camouflage in the world can’t hide the fact we’re obviously dealing with a Jeep, one that is about to receive the biggest side mirrors the automotive world has ever seen. It goes without saying the real caps are hiding inside a thick and wide piece of plastic.

Thanks to its significant ground clearance, the double cab prototype gives us the opportunity to check out some of the pickup’s innards, such as the front and rear solid axles and the spare wheel mounted underneath the bed. There are also some blue wires coming from the engine compartment and entering through the rear doors inside the cabin where there was likely a computer keeping a track of all the parameters.

The testing phase is far from being over as the Jeep Wrangler pickup is not expected to debut in production form until the end of the decade, according to the latest report. When it will eventually arrive, the model will supposedly bring back to life a historical name, so expect something along the lines of Gladiator or Comanche. The former would perhaps make more sense considering in 2005 there was a Wrangler-based pickup concept (pictured below) carrying this moniker.

Power will come from a turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine estimated to churn 300 hp and joined by an updated iteration of the larger V6 inside the existing model. Replacing the outdated five-speed transmission will allegedly be a more modern eight-speed ‘box while a thrifty version equipped with a turbodiesel engine is also on the agenda. Further down the line, the Wrangler pickup could even receive a hybrid powertrain.

Meanwhile, the new regular Wrangler is slated to debut in the months to come before entering production in November at the upgraded Toledo plant.

Photos: Automedia