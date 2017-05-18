The 1.5-liter TSI Evo is now available as well.

Volkswagen introduced the mildly facelifted Golf range back in November 2016, but it’s only now the spicy GTI version is available in United Kingdom. Aside from the modest styling tweaks and upgraded technology shared with the lesser members of the family, the hot hatch in the more expensive Performance version has gained some extra VW muscle as the 2.0-liter TSI engine now develops 242 hp (180 kilowatts) and 370 Nm (273 pound-feet). Compared to the pre-facelift version, power is up by 15 hp and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft).

Learn more about the U.S. version:

Regardless if you go for the standard six-speed manual or the optional new seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, the Golf GTI Performance will need a swift 6.2 seconds to complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run. Go all out and the manual will reach 155 mph (250 kph) whereas its dual-clutch counterpart is going to be a tad slower as it will top out at 154 mph (248 kph).

Bear in mind the upgraded version is not actually the most powerful Golf GTI ever made as VW also had the limited-run Clubsport S based on the pre-facelift model with 306 hp and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft). That was enough punch to cover the sprint in 5.8 seconds and max out at 165 mph (265 kph). It was actually the fastest front-wheel-drive production car around the Nürburgring for several months, before being dethroned by the Honda Civic Type R.

We should point out the U.S. version of the Golf GTI now comes exclusively with 220 hp, regardless if you go for the regular model or the Performance variant. That means it's down on power compared to its European counterpart, but at least it has an extra 10 hp over the old standard model.

Available on order in U.K. starting this week, the Golf GTI Performance kicks off from £29,280.

VW 1.5-liter TSI Evo engine

In related news, the group’s new 1.5-liter TSI Evo engine featuring cylinder deactivation technology can also be ordered in the 150 hp flavor and with a choice of either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. The thriftier 130-hp BlueMotion version featuring an engine-off coasting function will arrive later in the summer.

Source: Volkswagen

Be part of something big