Mercedes previewed its posh pickup truck last year with the Concept X-Class and we are not expecting any major changes once the wraps will come off this prototype. Spotted undergoing final testing in southern Europe, the premium hauler with the three-pointed star will be more than just a luxed-up Nissan Navara / Renault Alaskan as Mercedes has made the promise it will look and feel worthy of its badge.

While images of the interior are not available in this set, we can still see the top of the dashboard in some of them. As it was the case with the concept, the production version will feature a standalone infotainment screen, so it won’t be integrated into the dash like in the E-Class where it’s an optional feature or the S-Class where it comes as standard.

Some would say a luxurious pickup truck doesn’t have a solid business case to support it, but we’re sure Mercedes knows what it’s doing otherwise it wouldn’t have green-lighted the model. Plus, taking into account the X-Class won’t be developed from the ground up, it means costs with development will be greatly reduced since most of the bits and bobs are already there.







Customers will be given the possibility to buy an X-Class with either a front- or an all-wheel drive layout paired with an array of four-cylinder engines. The range-topping version will be blessed with a turbodiesel 3.0-liter V6 hooked up to 4Matic setup. Don’t hold your breath for a fully fledged AMG version as it won’t happen, but AMG styling is on the agenda for those in favor of a sportier look.

Mercedes is expected to introduce the X-Class at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, though an online reveal might occur a few weeks sooner. It will be sold in different parts of the world — excluding U.S. — and will be built by Nissan in Spain and by Renault in Argentina.

Photos: Automedia