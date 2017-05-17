The 2018 Volvo XC60 arrives this fall to dealers in the United States. Even though the first examples don’t go on sale for months, Volvo already has the configurator online for the new XC60. Loading the range-topping version with every available option means that customers would be parking a $69,490 CUV at their home.







The T5 is the base engine for the XC60, and it’s a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. The T6 is a turbo- and supercharged version of the 2.0-liter with 316 hp (236 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Finally, the range-topping T8 adds a plug-in hybrid to the twincharged mill for a total output of 400 hp (298 kW) and 472 lb-ft (640 Nm). All-wheel drive is standard throughout the range.

The XC60 is available in three trims – Momentum, Inscription, and R-Design – and each one gives buyers a choice of three engines. The table below shows the base price for each one, including the $995 destination fee.

2018 Volvo XC60 T5 T6 T8 Momentum $42,495 $45,895 $53,895 R-Design $45,795 $49,195 $57,195 Inscription $46,295 $49,695 $57,695

Starting from the Inscription trim with the T8 powertrain for $57,695, there’s still a ton of options available for the crossover. Ice White is the only color that doesn’t carry an additional price. The other colors add $595, including Crystal White Metallic, Bright Silver Metallic, Onyx Black Metallic, Maple Brown Metallic, Denim Blue Metallic, Pine Grey Metallic, and Fusion Red Metallic.







Leather seats are standard inside, and the upholstery color choices include Charcoal dark gray, Maroon Brown, Blond, and Amber. A Charcoal headliner and sport steering wheel come as a package for $300.

There are two ways to get heated seats. For $750, customers can get them and a heated steering wheel as a package. Alternatively, the $3,000 Luxury Seat Package adds front chairs with heating, ventilation, massaging, and power controls for the extensions and side supports. The steering wheel and rear seats are heated, too.

Even more interior amenities come with the $2,000 Convenience Package. It adds a power folding second row seat, electric folding rear headrests, heated wiper blades, and power child locks for the back doors. Ticking the option box also incorporates adaptive cruise control.

Volvo also offers a pair of option kits for adding driver safety tech. The $1,100 Vision Package includes features like front and rear parking assistance and blind spot monitoring. Auto-dimming mirrors, including power-folding units on the sides, are part of the equipment, too. Once buyers order that package, they can also get the $1,900 Advanced Package that adds curve-adaptive full LED headlights with active high beams and a 360-degree surround-view camera. Inside, drivers get a head-up display.

If buyers prefer a wagon instead of a crossover, then the V90’s fully optioned price of $70,365 makes it surprisingly close in cost to a loaded XC60. However, the V90 isn’t available with the T8 plug-in hybrid. The top engine for the estate is the twincharged T6 with 316 hp. Both have all-wheel drive, though.

Source: Volvo