While Fiat continues to push a retro-flavored aesthetic for its vehicles in the United States, the brand's designers are willing to try something a little more modern in other parts of the world. For example, new photos provide the first good look at the stylish Argo hatchback that arrives for the Brazilian market soon.

These shots show the Argo in the sporty HGT trim, which includes red accents for the front and rear bumper. Compared to the Punto that this model replaces, it looks like a stylish way to get around. The tall greenhouse gives the Argo a slightly crossover-tinged appearance, too, which taps into that segment’s current worldwide popularity. The new Fiat will be competing against vehicles like the Ford Fiesta and Chevrolet Sonic hatchback.

Buyers will be able to pick from the 1.0- and 1.3-liter versions of Fiat’s FireFly engine family and will be able to get either a manual or automated manual gearbox. A 1.8-liter mill from the company’s E.torQ powertrain family will also be available and will have a traditional automatic transmission as an option. All of the engines will run on either gasoline or ethanol.

According to our partners at Motor1’s Brazilian edition, the Argo range will fill a hole at the bottom of Fiat’s lineup there. In addition to replacing the Punto, the 1.0-liter Argo will also serve as a modern alternative to the aging Fiat Palio compact hatchback.