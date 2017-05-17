ZL1 1LE EXTREME TRACK PACKAGE LEADS 2018 CAMARO LINEUP
New extreme track package elevates 1LE performance legacy
DETROIT — The ZL1 1LE — the ultimate Camaro track-day model — leads the 2018 Camaro lineup, taking the track-focused 1LE legacy to an unprecedented level. With racing-based suspension and aero technologies, as well as Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R summer-only tires,* the ZL1 1LE represents the most extreme track-focused Camaro to date.
The new ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package (order code A1Z) will cost $7,500, bringing MSRP of the 2018 ZL1 1LE to $69,995, which includes the $995 destination freight charge.
“In the long, storied history of Camaro performance, there’s never been another model that matches the capability of the ZL1 1LE,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet cars and crossovers marketing director. “With the addition of the new 650-horsepower ZL1 1LE, the Camaro lineup is more diverse and exciting than ever, offering customers the ability to select and personalize their ultimate performance car.”
Additional ZL1 1LE highlights include:
- Downforce-producing aero: Unique features include a carbon fiber rear wing, specific air deflectors and dive planes on the front fascia that produce grip-generating downforce to help the car stick harder and drive faster in turns.
- Adjustable suspension: Racing-derived, lightweight Multimatic DSSV® (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) dampers front and rear offer exceptional wheel and vehicle control. The front-end ride height is adjustable, along with the caster geometry. The rear stabilizer bar also offers three-way adjustability.
- Wheels and tires: New, specific lightweight forged aluminum wheels are an inch wider but an inch smaller in diameter, front and rear, than standard ZL1 wheels and are used with new Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires that deliver max lateral grip of 1.10g. The overall footprint grows approximately 10 percent over the ZL1, but the wheel-and-tire package weighs about 3.3 pounds (1.5 kg) less per corner.
- Lighter weight: The lighter wheels and dampers, along with thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat, contribute to an approximately 60-pound (27 kg) lower curb weight than a standard ZL1 Coupe.
- Supercharged performance and more: The power behind the ZL1 1LE is the 650-horsepower, supercharged LT4 engine backed by a six-speed manual transmission featuring Active Rev Match. Brembo brakes are also included, along with dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose premium audio system, heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel.
Camaro for 2018
The Camaro lineup is offered in LS, LT, SS and ZL1 models, which are available in coupe and convertible body styles. The performance-oriented 1LE package is offered on LS, LT, SS and ZL1 coupes, with track-focused content specific to each model.
In addition, on SS models the 1LE package is now available with the uplevel 2SS trim (late availability).
The Redline Edition package returns for 2018, offering a distinctive, personalized appearance that includes black front and rear bowtie emblems, red-accented grille, hash mark graphic, decklid blackout graphic, dark-finish taillamps, black outside mirrors, 20-inch black aluminum wheels with red accents and more. It is available on LS, LT and SS models.
The 2018 Camaro lineup goes on sale this summer.
*Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle's performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to https://my.chevrolet.com/learn/tires or see your dealer.