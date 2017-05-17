The 1LE option package takes the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1’s already impressive performance and makes sure that the muscle machine can put every one of its 650 horsepower down to the road as effectively as possible. Chevy now announces that adding the track-focused equipment tacks $7,500 onto the ZL1’s price, which means one can be in your garage for $69,995, including the $995 destination charge, when it goes on sale this summer.







The ZL1 model with the 1LE package is the range-topper in the current Camaro lineup. Ticking the option box adds performance parts like Multimatic’s Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers that include the ability to tweak the ride height at the front, and there’s a three-way adjustable rear stabilizer bar.

The new black split-spoke wheels are an inch wider than the ZL1’s standard parts, and they are also an inch smaller in diameter. Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires allow for 1.1g of lateral grip, and the combo cuts 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms) at each corner.

To cut even more weight, the rear window glass is thinner, and the rear seat has a fixed back. In total, all the tweaks for the 1LE shed about 60 pounds (27 kg) off of a ZL1.

The ZL1 1LE appears meaner, too. Chevy revises the front fascia with canards and air deflectors, which the company claims improve cornering grip. They also look great. A carbon fiber rear wing sits on the trunk, too.

The 1LE package leaves the powertrain alone. The ZL1 features the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic gearbox routes the output to the rear wheels. The coupe can hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and nearly reach 200 mph (321 kph)

Source: Chevrolet