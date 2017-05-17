Renault is using the anniversary 70th Cannes International Film Festival to present a new range-topic version for its Trafic van in Europe, the Trafic SpaceClass. The French company says the people-carrier is positioned in “the high-end shuttle market,” providing “space and comfort” for up to nine passengers.

Speaking of the maximum number of seats inside the cabin, the van offers up to 50 seat configurations thanks to the modular design of the second and third row of seats. Passengers get tinted rear windows, regulated air conditioning, individual LED reading lamps, and exclusive leather upholstery available depending on the model selected.

What’s more, pivoting seats transform the vehicle into a mobile office, which benefits from 220-volt and USB sockets for charging laptops and electronic devices, including in the rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the machine is also treated to “highest levels of luxury” with a leather-covered steering wheel, a host of storage compartments, and chrome and gloss-black inserts. The dashboard is home to a seven-inch with Renault’s MediaNav navigation system or R-Link with Android Auto. Reversing camera is also an option, depending on the version.







The French manufacturer says the luxury van is aimed at “professional customers placing a premium on the comfort of all passengers regardless of journey times” and is particularly adapted for “companies and hotels operating shuttles from train stations and airports.”

“Trafic SpaceClass is an entirely new product that fulfils the requirements of customers looking for a best-in-class driving and comfort experience,” Senior Vice President, Global Head of Renault-Nissan Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit Ashwani Gupta comments.

Customer deliveries of the Trafic SpaceClass will start in September for most of the European markets.

Source: Renault