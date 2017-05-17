The hammer fell at the equivalent of $719,500.
For that kind of money, one could buy three brand new Porsche 911 Turbo S coupes at $190,000 a pop and still have money left for a more practical Panamera Turbo ($150,000). The highlight of Silverstone Auctions’ May Sale, this lovely 1993 Porsche 911 S Turbo Leichtbau (“Lightweight”) was the subject of an intense bidding war as many fought to claim one of the 86 cars ever made. Ultimately, the dispute whittled down to two bidders and they managed to hit the £500,000 threshold, with the hammer finally dropping at an impressive £556,875 (about $719,500).
This particular left-hand-drive Leichtbau #51 is actually even rarer as it’s one of the just six cars finished in Gloss Black and comes with a rather unusual seat leather upholstery with a three-tone theme also applied onto the steering wheel. 397 pounds (180 kilograms) lighter than the 911 Turbo of those days, the special edition makes use of carbon fiber and comes with aluminum doors to shave off the weight. The diet also involved getting rid of the rear seats, installing thinner glass and carpets, as well as Kevlar-made luggage lid and rear spoiler.
Aside from being substantially lighter than the regular Turbo S of the 964 generation, the Leichtbau also had an extra 61 horsepower for a grand total of 381 hp generated by the single-turbo 3.3-liter six-cylinder engine teamed up to a five-speed manual gearbox. Rounding off the changes were the side air intakes in front of the rear wheel openings, the body-colored flat rear wing, and additional vents to cool down the brakes.
The Leichtbau is only part of the story as Silverstone Auctions’ most recent sale also involved many other valuable Porsches, including a 1989 911 Speedster (£164,250 / $212,200) and a 1961 356B Cabriolet (£123,750 / $159,900). There was also a much more attainable 1991 944 Turbo Cabriolet (£39,375 / $50,900) and models from other brands, such as a 1973 BMW 3.0 CSL (£83,813 / $108,300) and a gorgeous 1971 Aston Martin DB6 Mark II Vantage (£348,750 / $450,500).
Check the press release below for full results.
Source: Silverstone Auctions