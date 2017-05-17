Delivered to a customer from Hong Kong, one of the 20 Centenario coupes built by Lamborghini has just about the same finish as the car exhibited a little over a year ago at the Geneva Motor Show. It makes the Aventador upon which is based seem mundane due to its in-your-face body kit clad in glossy carbon fiber and with one of the largest rear diffusers we have ever seen.

To match the extravagant appearance, Lamborghini’s engineers have tweaked the naturally aspirated V12 engine to squeeze an immense 770 hp (566 kW), thus making the Centenario the brand’s most powerful production car ever. With a dry weight of just 1,520 kilograms (3,351 pounds), you can imagine this hardcore Aventador is an absolute rocket: 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds and 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) in 23.5 seconds en route to a top speed of more than 217 mph (350 kph).

The braking power is just as impressive as the acceleration performance since the powered-up raging bull will come to a full stop from 62 mph in 30 meters and from 186 mph in just 290 meters. It’s all possible thanks to the beefy carbon-ceramic brakes with 400-mm diameter discs at the front paired with six-piston calipers and 380-mm rear discs matched with four-piston calipers.

The $2.4-million hypercar was created to celebrate 100 years since the birth of company founder Ferruccio Elio Arturo Lamborghini, hence the “Centenario” nameplate. Needless to say, all coupes have already been sold and it’s the same story with the 20 roadsters planned for production.







As outlandish as the Centenario has turned out, it actually pales in comparison to another even more striking car that's pictured above. We’re talking about the single-seater Egoista, but it is only a concept and won’t ever be made since it’s a “gift from Lamborghini to Lamborghini… which no one can ever possess.”

Photos: Ron Alder W Photography