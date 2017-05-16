Up until now, we’ve seen Hyundai’s forthcoming i30 N swathed with camouflage coverings. Today we get the best look yet at the manufacturer’s first legitimate entry into hot hatchback segment, sans all the floppy clothes. The kaleidoscope body wrap still does a good job of hiding lines and i30 N details, but we now have a clear look at the rear glass and roof spoiler, not to mention the contours of the hatch. We can also easily see the creased body line sweeping along the sides to meet with the tail lights.

This car will be the first of Hyundai’s new N performance division. It’s believed that the i30 N – in addition to the exterior tweaks – will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing somewhere between 250 and 275 horsepower. Expect a choice between a six-speed manual or a possible direct-shit automatic, with mechanical power steering versus an electric arrangement. Upgraded suspension is virtually guaranteed, and though all-wheel drive could also be in the works, Hyundai has been coy on details.

The manufacturer did suggest that the i30 N wouldn’t be the fastest in its segment, but it would be the most fun to drive. It will also come in two flavors – the standard N and an upgraded version with more power, and possibly other trick bits like a clever limited-slip differential for getting power to the ground.

Full disclosure for the i30 N should be coming soon. We’ve already spied the car testing on the Nurburgring, in the snow, and in the United Kingdom. Word is it will return to the Nurburgring for its official debut at the end of May, where it could be competing in the legendary 24-hour race at the ‘Ring.

Source: CarPix