When the Rezvani Beast Alpha debuted last year, the American-made boutique sports car started at $200,000. For the 2018 model year, the lightweight model now carries a base price of $95,000. The key to reducing the price by half is that many of the previously standard features are now options, including the neat forward-sliding Sidewinder doors.

While the Beast Alpha looks the same, there are some big changes for the new model year. Power now comes from a Cosworth-tuned 2.5-liter supercharged four-cylinder with 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), rather than a Honda-sourced 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 500 hp (373 kW) previously. The reduction in output doesn’t affect performance much because the Beast Alpha still reaches 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a claimed 3.5 seconds, versus 3.2 seconds before. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, and a six-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters is an option for $15,000.







The latest Beast Alpha now comes standard with a fiberglass body, which sits on top of a Lotus-derived chassis. The roof panel over the occupants is removable. The standard 2018 model weighs about 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms. The previously standard carbon-fiber panels are still available as a $20,000 option, and they cut the sports car down to 1,950 pounds. The Sidewinder doors are an extra $10,000, too.

"At this price point, we’re able to introduce the vehicle to a whole new range of buyers, adding our signature design and performance touches onto an already proven package,” said company founder and CEO Ferris Rezvani. “It’s a Porsche killer, comparatively, and for around the same price, it’s far more exclusive."

Buyers can load the Beast Alpha's cabin with amenities. For example, a full leather interior is $3,500, and sport leather seats are $3,700. An Alpine stereo with Apple CarPlay adds $3,500 to the price. There are also smaller details like hand-stitched floor mats for $650 and a machines shift knob with the company’s emblem for $250.







Customers wanting more power can get the Beast Alpha X for $159,000. The 2.5-liter supercharged engine makes 535 hp (400 kW) and gets drivers to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.

Source: Rezvani