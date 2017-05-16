The Elextra looks like a Lamborghini Aventador that is stretched into fitting four doors, but the company behind this electric sedan don’t see the Italian supercar maker as its main rival. Instead, this sporty EV clearly has Tesla in its sights.

Classic Factory, the firm behind the Elextra, now claims the sedan can cover 373 miles (600 kilometers) at 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour). For reference, a Tesla Model S 100D can go 393 miles (632 km) on a charge, according New European Driving Cycle test, and the performance-oriented P100D can travel 381 miles (613 km). The less optimistic Environmental Protection Agency evaluation in the United States gives the same Teslas a range of 335 miles (539 km) and 315 miles (507 km), respectively.

However, it’s not possible to compare the Elextra and Model S ranges with any accuracy at this point. The NEDC range test puts a vehicle through an array of speeds, rather than simply traveling at a constant velocity like in the figure that Classic Factory cites.

The Elextra keeps weight down by using carbon fiber for its monocoque and body. An electric motor on each axle gives the sedan all-wheel drive, and Classic Factory claims that there’s 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) of total system power. The ample output allegedly lets the four-door reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).

A site in Stuttgart, Germany, will assemble each Elextra by hand. The company will keep volume quite low at first and will only build 100 units of its first model.

Classic Factory will unveil more info about the Elextra over the course of 2017. We are still treating the lofty claims about the sedan with a grain of salt until the company can actually prove this vehicle is capable of such impressive performance.

Source: Classic Factory Ltd