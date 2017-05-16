Depending on the engine, upgrades can take the output to 487 horsepower.

The Maserati Levante appears to be a hit among aftermarket firms because tuners like Mansory and Startech are already offering parts like body kits and powertrain upgrades for the luxury crossover. Novitec sees so much potential in the new model that the company now has a second set of improvements for it, and the new components are even more aggressive than the last ones.

Maserati Levante By Novitec


Like Novitec’s previous Levante, the company’s latest effort adds a widebody kit to the crossover. The bulging fenders look good and actually appear like they could be from the factory. The parts add 3.9 inches (10 centimeters) of width at the front axle and broaden the rear by 4.7 inches (12 cm). The components also include other upgrades, include a large piece of carbon fiber for accentuating the hood and a small extension below the front bumper. At the back, a new spoiler and diffuser add a more aggressive look.

Novitec also retunes the air suspension for slicing an inch (25 mm) off the ride height, and the Levante now hunkers down over a set of 22-inch wheels. The tires are 295/30 in front and 335/25, which should provide plenty of rubber for putting the power down.

The firm can also upgrade both the available gasoline- and diesel-fueled 3.0-liter biturbo engines. The gas version can make 487 horsepower (363 kW) and 487 pound-feet (660 Newton-meters). The company claims the tune gets the Levante to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.8 seconds. The improvements for the diesel push the output to 318 hp (237 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm). The revised crossover can then hit 62 mph in 6.2 seconds.

Maserati Levante GTS render


Maserati is reportedly planning its own high-output version of the Levante, possibly with the GTS moniker (rendered above). It would reportedly get the 3.8-liter biturbo V8 that makes 523 hp (390 kW) and 524 lb-ft (710 Nm) of torque in the in the existing Quattroporte GTS. Other performance upgrades likes bigger brakes and stiffer suspension would potentially accompany the more powerful engine.

Source: Novitec

