We’ve seen many impressive car dealerships around the world, most of them located in Dubai and the region. But this one totally blew up our minds – meet the supercar and luxury car vending machine from Singapore.

The futuristic 15-floor, 60-slot showroom just opened its doors and is billed as the "world's largest luxury car vending machine." It’s actually the new home of local dealer Autobahn Motors, who sells luxury, sports, exotic, and supercars.

"We needed to meet our requirement of storing a lot of cars. At the same time, we wanted to be creative and innovative," Gary Hong, general manager at Autobahn Motors, told Reuters.

And it actually works just like a real vending machine. Customers use a touchscreen display located on the ground to select a car and it appears in front of them in one to two minutes. Yes, it’s that easy to buy a used Bentley these days.

The building (or should we say the machine?) uses a system, which Autobahn Motors calls the Automotive Inventory Management System. It was developed by the company, which is now being contacted by developers interested in using it for parking services.







A quick look at the official site of the used cars dealer shows it has many different vehicles currently on sale and displayed in Singapore. The selection varies from a 2013 Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet, through tens of Porsches and BMWs, to a couple of Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Bentleys. Interestingly, there’s even 1977 Ferrari Dino, as well as a brand new Land Rover Discovery 90. There’s also a nice office space for rent.







Source: Autobahn Motors via Reuters