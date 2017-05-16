It's the same 2 Series we love with just a bit more attitude.
Hot on the heels of the not-really new BMW 2 Series refresh comes the limited-edition M240i M Performance Edition, and though we’d love to say double the Ms equal double the car, the differences between this machine and the current model are just as subtle as the overall 2 Series update. Fortunately there’s already plenty to love about the existing M240i, so a few extra tweaks in a special edition package are certainly welcome.
BMW says the new M Performance Edition is designed to “express the athletic appeal of the compact sport coupe even more.” That starts with the boosted 3.0-liter inline six making 340 horsepower, mated to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox. Opt for the xDrive all-wheel drive system and you’ll be forced to choose the automatic, but either way BMW says 60 miles per hour should arrive in a touch over four seconds.
The M Performance Edition brings plenty of bling to accompany the performance. All cars will feature an Alpine White exterior with a black grille, carbon fiber mirror caps, and carbon fiber side skirts for a properly aggressive contrast. More carbon fiber exists out back with a rear spoiler and a diffuser, the latter of which features a pair of carbon fiber exhaust tips. New 19-inch wheels finished in Orbit Gray join a revamped front bumper with air guides and a prominent splitter to round out the aesthetic upgrades.
In keeping with its limited-edition nature, BMW will only produce 750 M240i M Performance Edition models with sales beginning in July. The manufacturer also says this is just the beginning of a new M Performance Edition series, so it will definitely be interesting to see what else Munich has in store for other model lines.
Source: BMW