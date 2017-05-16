Hide press release Show press release

The new BMW M240i M Performance Edition

Attractive M Performance Parts enhance the dynamic character of the sporty coupé. With the new BMW M240i M Performance Edition, BMW M is now launching a special series in line with this trend.

Munich. The desire for individualisation remains unbroken. With M Performance Parts, BMW offers sports-oriented customers the opportunity to customise their cars according to their preferences. With the new BMW M240i M Performance Edition, BMW M is now launching a special series in line with this trend. It has been designed to express the athletic appeal of the compact sport coupé even more. The Edition model already features many high-grade exterior components from the M Performance accessory program ex works. These have been harmonised with care and enhance the sporty appearance and dynamic appeal of the powerful Coupé even further. Carbon fibre or black detail parts provide distinctive contrasts to the Alpine White paintwork. The BMW M240i M Performance Edition is powered by a 250 kW/340 hp inline 6-cylinder engine with M Performance TwinPower Turbo Technology (combined fuel consumption: 8.5 – 7.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 195 – 176 g/km)*.

Powerful statement and outstanding athleticism.

The athletic look of the compact sports coupé is highlighted especially by the large 19 inch light alloy wheels, fitted with 225/35 R19 (front) and 245/30 R19 (rear) mixed tyres. The high-quality double-spoke forged wheels are finished in bicolor Orbit Grey and have a diamond polished visible side; at the front the special edition features areodynamics parts consisting of air guides, splitter and bumper front section, whose spoiler lip is finished in matt black. The radiator grille including kidney grille bars is also in black. The partly painted rear diffuser and a carbon-fibre rear spoiler add to the car’s expressive appeal. Here, too, carbon fibre and black colours create an impressive contrast to the car’s white paintwork.

Carbon fibre tailpipe trim with embossed M logo underline the motor racing character of this edition model. Carbon fibre outside mirror caps and the side sill attachments with foiled M Performance inscription round off the dynamic appearance of the BMW M240i M Performance Edition.

Uncompromising quality and performance. All M Performance components have been developed especially for the BMW M240i incorporating the full motor sports know-how of BMW M GmbH and are perfectly harmonised with each other. Together they optimise the aerodynamic flow pattern around the car thereby optimising its handling and driving performance. The BMW M240i M Performance Edition is assembled exclusively in the BMW Leipzig plant.

Consistently sporty, with optional BMW xDrive.

The powerful BMW M240i M Performance Edition can be ordered either with a 6-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission. In addition BMW xDrive is optionally available for the high performance coupé. In this case the car always comes with automatic transmission. The compact sports car boasts impressive performance figures. In conjunction with the all-wheel drive (combined fuel consumption: 8.0 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 184 g/km)* it sprints from zero to 100 km/h in only 4.4 seconds, the top speed being 250 km/h for every drive variant.

The BMW M240i M Performance Edition is limited to 750 units and will be available from July 2017.

* The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on the ECE test cycle, dependent on the choice of transmission and the configuration of the drivetrain.