When it comes to infotainment and connectivity systems, Volvo is putting all its eggs in a single basket named Google. The manufacturer from Gothenburg has announced a “close partnership” with the massive technology company to develop next-generation communications systems for Volvo vehicles based on the Android operating system. The system is set to launch on new models within two years.

“We are making an important strategic step with the Google partnership,” said Henrik Green, Senior Vice President Research & Development at Volvo Car Group, in a press release. “Google’s platform and services will enhance the user experience by enabling more personalization possibilities, while Android will offer increased flexibility from a development perspective.”

The partnership means that Volvo customers will have access to a wide range of Android-based apps developed by Google, Volvo, or other third-party developers. The manufacturer is also working with Google to update current Volvo models with Google Local Search; a location-based service app. The update will be released to customers using Sensus Navigation.

As it stands right now, Android Auto is available in a wide variety of vehicles from numerous manufacturers, but it doesn’t function as a core operating system. Whether or not transitioning to an Android OS will affect the availability of Apple Car Play – a popular feature available currently available in Volvo models – is unclear.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Volvo to bring Android into their next-generation connected cars,” said Patrick Brady, Vice President of Android Engineering at Google, in an announcement. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver a more seamless experience to Volvo drivers through a full-featured infotainment platform and rich ecosystem of Android applications and Google services.”

Source: Volvo