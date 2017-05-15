Michael Fassbender doffed his crimson Magneto costume from the latest trilogy of X-Men movies and slipped into a Rosso Corsa and white jumpsuit for a recent race at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in the Ferrari Challenge series.

“From a very early age I idolized Ferrari and its champion, Michael Schumacher, in particular, so now racing in the Ferrari Challenge brings that dream full circle,” the actor said in Ferrari's announcement of his participation in the race.



As of this writing, Ferrari hasn't published complete results from the two races at Laguna Seca. We reached out to the company for more information about how he finished.

Fassbender completed Ferrari Corso Pilota driver training program last year. He’ll now compete in the entire North American Ferrari Challenge series, which continues with the next round in Montreal at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve from June 9 through 11.

Some classes in the North American Ferrari Challenge are now using the 488 Challenge race car, which is what Fassbender drove. Based on the road-going model, it uses a biturbo 3.9-liter V8 with 661 horsepower (493 kilowatts). There’s still a separate class for competing in the the older 458 Challenge Evo, too.

Fassbender joins a cadre of Hollywood stars who enjoy being on the track when they aren't in front of the camera. Paul Newman and Steve McQueen remain famous for their racing exploits. These days, Patrick Dempsey is nearly as well known as a driver as he is as an actor. Even Patrick Stewart, captain of the Starship Enterprise, likes to lap a circuit as a hobby, too.

Source: Ferrari