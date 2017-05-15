John Cena is one of the biggest stars of wrestling in the WWE, and it turns out he was really good taste in cars, too. Cena even has his own online show called Auto Geek for highlighting his vehicles – think of it as Jay Leno’s Garage with muscles and less denim. For his latest clip, the wrestler shows off his 2006 Ford GT and explains why the supercar is so special to him.







Cena got this Ford GT in 2006, and the coupe has covered just 1,250 miles in that time. His example has every available option, except for the white stripes and lettering that appears on nearly every example of the supercar. According to Cena, leaving those flashy parts off makes the GT much more stealthy, and people have no idea what they are seeing on the road. We like his thinking.

The wrestler’s GT is absolutely gorgeous. The light shade of gray isn’t too flashy but still accentuates the coupe’s retro lines. Red brake calipers add a pop of color. The 5.4-liter supercharged V8 still sits in the back and pumps out 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts).

Cena is a burly guy but he has no problem fitting in the GT. His big hands completely hide the shifter when switching gears, though. Cena admits to driving the supercar rarely but has a lot of fun during a brief stint behind the wheel in this clip.

The wrestler is quite a fan of American muscle cars and even practically confirms that a new Ford GT is an upcoming addition to his garage. His collection has included classics like a 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro and 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge. More modern entries in his garage have included a 2009 Corvette ZR1.

Video Source: The Bella Twins