Waymo, Google’s infamous self-driving car project, is making up serious ground in the race for fully autonomous road-going vehicles. Recently it was confirmed that the company has partnered with ride-sharing service Lyft in an effort to launch a fleet of self-driving pilot cars throughout the U.S.

According to The New York Times, initial testing for the partnership will take place in Phoenix and the surrounding areas, with an eventual plan to reach "more people, in more places," hoping to best competitors like Uber; the two companies are currently in a lawsuit over self-driving LiDAR tech.







Details are still slim on the Waymo-Lyft partnership, but good news is, the two companies reportedly share the same "vision" of transportation for the future. "Waymo holds today’s best self-driving technology, and collaborating with them will accelerate our shared vision of improving lives with the world’s best transportation," said a Lyft spokeswoman in a statement.

In April, it was reported that Waymo would be recruiting a number of willing Phoenix residents to test its self-driving technology on public roads. More than 600 specially designed Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids will be used for the tests, as well as a few Lexus RX450 hybrids.

"As an early rider, you’ll be able to use our self-driving cars to go places you frequent every day, from work, to school, to the movies and more," said Waymo. "Then, you’ll be able to share your thoughts and experiences with our team to help shape the future of how our self-driving cars will work."

Self-driving trails will reportedly kick off in the Phoenix area before the end of the year.

