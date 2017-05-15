Daimler brought back the fabled Maybach nameplate a few years ago for an extra-long, luxed-up Mercedes S-Class Sedan and since then they’ve released a couple of Maybach-branded special editions. We’re talking about the downright opulent G650 Landaulet limited to 99 units and this S650 Cabriolet of which 300 cars are going to be made. The lavish droptop model made its debut back in November 2016 at the Los Angeles Auto Show as an upscale version of the already high-end S65 and here we can see dozens of customer cars sitting pretty in a parking lot.







The images come courtesy of German website Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog and were taken in Bottrop at Brabus’ facilities. There’s a perfectly good explanation for that. Our colleagues got in touch with Mercedes to find out what’s what and found out the cars are built by the company with the three-pointed star logo and then sent to Brabus where the ostentatious 621-hp cabriolets are being upgraded to the necessary specifications.

Seen here are numerous customer cars — most of them finished in what looks like a Diamond White paint and some of them appear to be U.S.-bound vehicles judging by the orange accents in the full-LED headlights. Only 75 units are heading to United States and all white ones are going to have Porcelain / Yacht Blue interior. Alternatively, those selected by Mercedes to have the privilege of signing on the dotted line can have the U.S.-spec S650 with a Zircon Red exterior combined with a Porcelain / Black interior or with a Cote d’Azur Blue finish complemented by a Porcelain / Saddle Brown cabin.







We should point out that while the Maybach-branded sedan is longer than the LWB S-Class, the S650 Cabriolet has the exact same wheelbase as the standard car. What truly sets it apart are the extra bells and whistles on the inside combined with extra chrome, slightly updated design, Maybach-specific wheels and badges on the outside — all for a starting price of more than $300,000 in United States and €300,000 (net) in Europe.

Photos: Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog