Hyundai has been hatching its first fully fledged “N” model for quite some time and after extensive tests at the Nürburgring before moving to Sweden for the winter months, the i30 N is now in U.K. being evaluated on the country’s “roughest roads.” While the latest teaser video is still showing prototypes wearing a significant amount of disguise, we’re still able to discover some juicy tidbits.

For starters, the redline appears to be at somewhere in the region of 6,750 rpm and at one point we get to see the i30 N will have selectable steering modes. We also get the chance to have a quick look at the gearbox lever for the six-speed manual transmission, which later in the model’s life cycle will be joined by a dual-clutch automatic. Another important feature that might arrive later on is an all-wheel-drive layout, but Hyundai hasn’t made up its mind yet whether it will actually give the hot hatch the grippy treatment.







Slated to debut in the second half of 2017, the i30 N will be powered exclusively by a new turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. In standard guise, the four-cylinder unit will churn 250 hp (186 KW) whereas the range-topping flavor will boast a meaty 275 hp (205 kW). The hotter one will have more than just an extra 25 ponies under the hood as it will also feature an assortment of other upgrades, including an electronically controlled mechanical limited-slip differential.

Details about how long it will take to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill are scarce at the moment, but Hyundai has revealed the hot hatch is going to hit 155 mph (250 kph).

Ahead of its full debut likely scheduled for the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, Hyundai will preview the i30 N at the end of this month during the Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race with two “close to production” cars.

As a final note, it should be mentioned this won’t be the first N-branded car as back in August 2015 the i20 N Sport was launched, albeit it only had a few minor improvements whereas the i30 N was developed from the ground up as a performance model.

Source: Hyundai