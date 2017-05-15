Mercedes-Benz has been working on a light update for the C-Class family for quite some time and while prototypes of the sedan have been spotted rocking new LED headlights, this C63 Coupe has a more humble halogen setup. In fact, these are the clusters currently available on the lesser versions of the C-Class range, but expect the production model to have the fancier new lights at both front and rear ends.

The grille is hiding underneath the camouflage what will likely be some subtle changes while the bumper is using the same type of cover. It’s a similar story at the back where the lower section of the bumper is masked by the swirly camo, but overall it looks like the changes are going to be borderline unnoticeable. This might just be an early test vehicle carrying the existing bits and bobs, so things could change once more evolved prototypes will be out on the streets featuring the new parts bound to arrive with the mid-cycle refresh.

While images of the interior are not available at this point, in some of the shots we can catch a glimpse of the cabin showing the prototype had the usual setup with analog instrument cluster dials and the tablet-styled infotainment screen. It remains to be seen whether the C-Class facelift will be blessed with the dual all-digital screen setup available as an option on the E-Class and as standard on the flagship S.

The coupe body style is the most suitable candidate to receive the Black Series treatment, but Mercedes-AMG has made it clear the moniker won’t be brought back to life in the near future since they’re busy with something else. Instead, we might see an R version with extra power, lower weight, and the Panamericana grille. AMG boss, Tobias Moers, has already revealed there’s still room to improve the C63, so an R derivative seems plausible. One certainty that we have right now is the facelift won’t bring an all-wheel-drive 4Matic setup for the C63-badged cars.

The C-Class facelift could debut before the year’s end or early 2018, although it’s unlikely Mercedes will come out with all of the body styles at once. In other words, the sedan and wagon will probably be the first to see the light of day, with the coupe and convertible models to follow shortly.

Photos: Automedia