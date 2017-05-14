How old were you in 1997? Do you still remember some of the most important facts from 20 years ago? In January 1997, for instance, Bill Clinton was sworn in for a second term as President of the United States, while in July NASA’s Pathfinder space probe landed on the surface of Mars.

Meanwhile, the first Harry Potter novel was published and Steve Jobs returned to Apple. What we will remember 1997 for? The introduction of the Alfa Romeo 156, Land Rover Freelander, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Saab 9-5, Volkswagen Golf 4, and, of course, one of the best racing games of all times – the V-Rally.







Through the years, the game sold over one million examples grossing about $200 million. Developed by Eden Games (or Eden Studios as it was known back then) and published by Infogrames for PlayStation, V-Rally offered its players the unique opportunity to race directly against each other in split-screen mode as opposed to racing against the clock. Thanks to its diversity of race locations and cars, the game was a bestseller in the United Kingdom for three months.







To celebrate the twenty-year anniversary of the game, Eden Games has selected photos of its favorite rally cars featured in the three iterations of the game. These include the Citrien Saxo, Ford Escort, Peugeot 306 Maxi, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla, and many more. That’s cool, of course, but we think we have a better idea – we have prepared a selection of videos from the game. More than an hour of in-game footage for your pleasure in Sunday night. Enjoy!







Source: Eden Games