Mazda has been around for almost a century, with the company’s genesis dating back to 1920, so it goes without saying the zoom-zoom company has a lot to be proud of these days. Some of its gems are now resting in a new home in Augsburg, Germany where a museum was opened this week as a result of a joint effort between local dealer Auto Frey and the automaker’s German division.

Speaking about the museum’s inauguration, Mazda Motor Corporation Executive Vice President Akira Marumoto said the following:

“Uniquely impressive, the first Mazda museum outside Japan represents a dream come true for the Frey family to share with the public its one-of-a-kind collection of vintage Mazdas from around the world.”

Highlighting almost 100 years of evolution, the initial collection includes a total of 45 models that were sold in Europe, but also some cars that were available only outside the old continent. The current exhibit includes important vehicles such as the 1967 Cosmo Sport and a 1969 Luce RX87, while a more recent model would have to be the brand’s best-selling rotary car, the 1992 RX-7.

If you’re still not convinced, visitors also have the possibility to check out an older 1960 R360, which was actually Mazda’s very first mass-produced passenger car. It shares the spotlight with a three-wheeled light truck dubbed K360 built in 1962 as well as with a Familia 1000 Coupe from 1966. Other notable mentions would have to be the 1992 AZ-1 mid-engine sports car and a 616 that will go down in history as being the first car to be officially sold in Germany beginning with 1973.

These 45 cars are just the tip of the iceberg as Frey’s collection encompasses more than 120 vehicles destined to be showcased sooner or later for everyone to enjoy.

Source: Mazda