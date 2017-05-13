Formerly known as Quattro GmbH, Audi Sport is the firm’s answer to the likes of Mercedes-AMG and BMW M by focusing on high-performance RS models serving as “the cherry on the cake,” according to the division’s executive Stefan Reil. The portfolio is already quite extensive and includes everything from an RS3 Sedan available in road and track guises all the way up to the R8 offered as well in both flavors.

The latest trio of promotional videos shows these two models sharing the track with their race-spec counterparts, the RS3 LMS and the R8 LMS. The mid-range RS5 Coupe and its DTM sibling join in on the fun to better showcase Audi Sport’s extensive offerings covering pretty much all the bases.

Out of the three track cars, it goes without saying the RS3 LMS is the cheapest of the bunch with a starting price of €99,000 (about $108,200) for the club sport version and from €129,000 ($141,000) when configured as a TCR car. At its heart is a turbocharged 2.0-liter TFSI engine with 330 horsepower (243 kilowatts) in TCR trim delivered to the wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission. This hardware arrangement enables a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in four and a half seconds en route to a top speed of approximately 149 mph (240 kph).







Moving up the range, the RS5 DTM boasts a larger four-liter V8 pushing out in excess of 500 hp, thus making it more powerful than the old 2016-spec car. The design of the new version has been modified to be more in line with the latest road-going RS5 Coupe while the ride height has increased over its predecessor.







As for the R8 LMS, it recently gained a new GT4 version set to make its race debut later this month at the Nürburgring 24-hour race. Sharing 60 percent of its components with the regular R8, the GT4-spec car uses the same naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, but de-tuned to 495 hp to meet the class' regulations.

The family of road-legal RS models will grow considering Audi has already announced more SUVs will get the go-faster treatment, so we might see an RS Q5, RS Q7, and even an RS Q8 in the not too distant future.

Source: Audi