For this week’s spy photo trivia round we are going back to the mid-1990s when this peculiar-looking prototype wearing a significant amount of disguise was caught by the spy camera from afar testing in the cold weather. The heavy camouflage is actually one of the most effective we have ever seen since it not only hides the design, but it also does a good job at concealing the real body style.

Speaking of which, the production model went on to be offered in two types of bodies, with both of them featuring just two doors. Responsible for the sleek design was the same person in charge of drawing the Aston Martin DB7, but keep in mind this prototype comes from a different automaker.

A posh grand tourer, the model in question was available for around a decade and received a high-performance derivative with a modified moniker for it mid-cycle refresh bringing supercharged power and a more aggressive design, among other upgrades.

Production came to an end in 2006 when it had to make way for a new generation, one designed by the very same person and available in the same body styles. It was available until mid-2014 when the car was entirely phased out without receiving a direct successor. A replacement was considered at some point, potentially as a larger car to go after the likes of Mercedes S-Class Coupe, but that would have turned out to be too expensive for the company's price target. As a consequence, the plans were dropped.

As usual, we are going to update the article tomorrow morning (GMT) with the answer. In the meantime, you can try and guess the car’s identity in the comments section below.