Amazon Greenlights Le Mans: Racing Is Everything Exclusively for Prime Video

The Amazon Original Series Will Offer Prime Members Unprecedented Access to the Legendary 24 Hour Race

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar. 6, 2017-- (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced it has greenlit the Amazon Original Series Le Mans: Racing is Everything from London based production company New Black Films. The limited series will explore what is known as “the Mount Everest of motorsports,” the grueling, non-stop 24-hour car race that has taken place annually in Le Mans, France since 1923. Prime members will be able to stream the series exclusively via the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership. Le Mans: Racing Is Everything will be a global release and available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for members to watch via the Prime Video app for popular smart TVs, Fire TV, Fire Tablets and Android and iOS phones and tablets. The show will also be available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.

Le Mans: Racing is Everything will offer unprecedented access to the entire 24 hours of the race, while exploring the storied legacy of Le Mans and the generations of drivers who have braved the course. Le Mans: Racing is Everything embeds with teams Porsche, Audi, Nissan, Toyota, Aston Martin and Rebellion as they race to build their cars and compete in what is one of the highest attended single-day sporting events in the world. Featured drivers include Australian Formula 1 legend Mark Webber; German three-time Le Mans champion André Lotterer; Nico Prost, son of legendary Formula 1 driver Alain Prost; and English teenage gamer Jann Mardenborough, who at the age of 19 was given a slot on Team Nissan after winning an e-Sports racing competition.

“Fans are consistently thrilled by the excitement and danger that is the annual Le Mans race. Le Mans: Racing is Everything will take that excitement to the next level, giving Prime members behind-the-scenes access to what it takes to win this singular event,” said Conrad Riggs, Head of Unscripted, Amazon Originals.

“We’ll raise the veil on the pressure that racing cars to the limit puts on the teams and drivers, in a unique human-interest driven series that will take a 360 look at what it takes to participate, organize and ultimately try and win what is unquestionably the toughest race in motorsport,” said James Erskine of New Black Films. “It’s a great privilege to bring this to screen with such strong collaborators as Amazon Prime Video. This is racing as you’ve never seen it before.”

“The Automobile Club de l'Ouest was very pleased to grant New Black Films unprecedented access to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and we are excited for Amazon Prime members to see the result,” said Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO.

Le Mans: Racing is Everything is slated to be directed by Emmy Award-nominated James Erskine (American Masters) and produced by Victoria Gregory (Man on Wire, Senna), and their production company, New Black Films (The White Room, One Night in Turin).

