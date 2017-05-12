The Nio EP9 has set a new record at the Nürburgring. Earlier this year, we learned that the all-electric car smashed the EV ‘Ring record, running a lap time of 7 minutes 5.12 seconds. Today Nio announced that car has gone even faster – 19.22 seconds faster, to be precise. Its time of 6 minutes 45.90 seconds is quicker than any other production car, beating the prior record-holding Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

How did the EP9 go so much faster this time? Nio says that its last record attempt, in October 2016, was during “inclement” weather. Better weather this time apparently allowed the car to go even faster, with racing driver Peter Dumbreck at the helm. While we’re still waiting on video confirmation of the lap, it’s an incredible achievement for an electric vehicle.

To recap, the Nio EP9 has 1,341 horsepower (1,000 kilowatts) of output from its four electric motor/generators. It’s claimed to hit 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) in 2.7 seconds and 124 mph in 7.1 seconds. The top speed is 194 mph.

The car’s racy bodywork produces huge amounts of downforce, and there’s a three-way adjustable wing out back, while four-way adjustable suspension helps keep the car planted. Brakes from Alcon help slow the car, and Nio claims the car can deliver 2.53 g of cornering force at 143 mph.

So, did the Nio EP9 break the production-car ‘Ring record? It depends how you qualify “production car.” Nio is planning to sell the EP9, but in low numbers. Six were already produced for investors, and now another 10 will be made, and they’ll cost an incredible $1.48 million apiece.

The Nio EP9 has also set a record for the fastest autonomous lap time at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), lapping the 3.4-mile track in 2 minutes and 40.33 seconds. And Nio also plans to launch a Tesla Model X-rivaling electric SUV, the ES8, in China.

Source: Nio