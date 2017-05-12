Yet another film portraying the life of Enzo Ferrari is reportedly in production, but the automotive icon wouldn’t be the star of the show. According to Variety, the movie would star Antonio Banderas as Ferruccio Lamborghini and tell his story entering the sports car scene. Alec Baldwin would play Ferrari and be the plot’s antagonist.

According to Variety, scriptwriter Bobby Moresco of Crash would base the plot on the book Ferruccio Lamborghini La storia ufficiale by Lamborghini’s son Tonino. The plot would allegedly focus on the industrialist’s story from around World War II to launching the automotive business in the early 1960s.



Lamborghini famously founded his own automaker being fed up with his Ferrari’s poor reliability, particularly the clutch. Letting Banderas and Baldwin argue in their best Italian accents for two hours could make for a great film. Especially when you consider how many beautiful 1960s Italian sports cars would be on screen.

Unfortunately, until this film arrives in theaters, we are taking its chances with a grain of salt. There have been too many rumors of extremely interesting automotive films that have never actually arrived in the cinema. For example, reports in 2013 claimed Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were allegedly starring in an adaptation of the book Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans.

In addition, Michael Mann has been trying to get an Enzo Ferrari biopic off the ground for 17 years. At one point, it was supposed to star Al Pacino. More recently, Christian Bale was allegedly taking the roll. He eventually dropped out, and Hugh Jackman reportedly took over the starring spot. The film focusing on the rivalry between Ferrari and Maserati in 1957 could begin shooting in 2018 and arrive in theaters in 2019.

Robert De Niro has reportedly been working on a separate biopic about Enzo. The story allegedly focuses on his later life and would star De Niro.

