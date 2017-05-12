Hide press release Show press release

Stylish, Sporty and Turbocharged 2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe and Sedan On-Sale Tomorrow at Dealerships Across U.S.





May 12, 2017 - TORRANCE, Calif.

Honda's first ever turbocharged Civic Si packs more torque and broader power band than any previous Si model

Wider track, stiffer and lighter body make Civic Si most agile, best-handling ever

Standard features include Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™



The all-new 2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe and Civic Si Sedan will go on sale at Honda dealerships beginning tomorrow with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 starting at $23,900 for either the Si Coupe or Si Sedan. The exciting and dynamic Civic Si duo, revealed just last month, are the latest and sportiest additions to the 10th-generation Civic lineup, the most ambitious remake of Civic in the model's 44-year history.

Powering the Civic Si is a high-performance, high-torque 1.5-liter, direct-injected and turbocharged DOHC in-line 4-cylinder engine with dual variable cam timing (dual VTC). Mated to a short-throw, 6-speed manual transmission, the powertrain provides a dynamic driving experience with a much broader power band and significantly increased torque output compared to the previous Si. Peak output of 205 horsepower2 arrives 1,300 rpm lower in the rev range (5,700 vs. 7,000 rpm) and peak torque of 192 lb-ft3 (+18 lb-ft) is produced 2,300 rpm earlier (2,100 vs. 4,400 rpm) and sustained over 70 percent of the engine's rev range.

The 2017 Civic Si Coupe and Sedan are significantly lighter than the previous generation models: Civic Si Sedan curb weight, at 2,906 pounds, is down 96 pounds from the previous model, while the Si Coupe, at 2,889 pounds, is 113 pounds lighter than before. Both models feature a more rigid body and upgraded chassis components, including a dual-pinion adaptive electric power steering system with variable ratios, sport-tuned suspension featuring a two-mode adaptive damper system, a helical limited-slip differential, larger 12.3-inch front brake rotors (+0.5 inches) and wider 235/40 R18 tires with an available summer tire option. In addition to adaptive dampers, suspension upgrades include stiffer spring rates, more rigid stabilizer bars (+30 percent front, +60 percent rear), solid front and rear compliance bushings, and ultra-rigid front upper control arms shared with the track-ready Civic Type R. Wheel track for the new Si Sedan and Coupe has increased 1.2 inches at the front and 0.3 inches at the rear, offering improved stability, a lower center of gravity and improved cornering performance.

The Civic Si Coupe and Sedan offer two dynamic driving modes: Normal and Sport. The default Normal Mode offers more comfort-oriented dynamics while the Sport Mode adjusts the suspension damping characteristics plus steering and throttle response for a more taut and direct driving experience.

2017 Civic Si Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim MSRP1 EPA MPG Rating4 (city/highway/combined) Civic Si Coupe (6MT) $23,900 28/38/32 Civic Si Coupe (6MT) w/ summer tires $24,100 28/38/32 Civic Si Sedan (6MT) $23,900 28/38/32 Civic Si Sedan (6MT) w/ summer tires $24,100 28/38/32

Sporty Styling



The Civic Si features an aggressive front fascia with gloss black Honda "wing" and large lower air intakes, along with 18-inch split 5-spoke alloy wheels featuring a model-exclusive machined finish, low-profile tires and a chrome center-mounted polygonal exhaust finisher. At the rear, the Si Coupe continues the Civic Coupe's distinctive full-width light bar and adds a prominent raised wing spoiler, while the Si Sedan includes an exclusive rear fascia and decklid wing spoiler incorporating a LED brake light.

Inside, the Civic Si features exclusive bolstered front sport seats with red stitching, including stitched Si logos, which carries through to the doors, leather wrapped steering wheel, shift boot and sporty leather and aluminum shift knob. The red color scheme carries through to the driver's TFT meter as well as audio system illumination. Finally, aluminum sport pedals and carbon-look instrument panel trim finish off the Civic Si's unique interior appearance.

Comfort and Convenience Features



The new Civic Si Coupe and Sedan offer premium comfort and convenience features building on the EX-T Civic Coupe and Sedan.

Feature Civic Si Coupe Civic Si Sedan Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Air Filtration • • Heated Front Seats • • Push Button Start • • Hill Start Assist • • Electric Parking Brake with Automatic Brake Hold • • Power Windows with Auto-Up/Down Driver's and Front Passenger's Window • • Power Door and Trunk Locks • • Walk Away Auto Lock® • • Cruise Control • • Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column • • Multi-Functional Center Console Storage • • Sliding Sunvisors • • 12-Volt Power Outlets (front center console) • • Rear-Seat Heater Ducts • Rear Window Defroster with Timer • • Trunk Light • • Capless Fuel Filler • • Illuminated Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls (Cruise Control, Audio, Phone, DII) • • Floor Mats • • Beverage Holders (Front Row/Rear Row) • • Driver's and Front Passenger's Vanity Mirrors • • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel • • White Ambient LED Lighting • • 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Bench Seat • • Adjustable Seat-Belt Anchors (Front Row) • • Head Restraints at all Seating Positions • •



Technology and Connectivity



New for the 2017 Civic Si is a Driver Information Interface (DII) that adds a range of selectable real-time information designed to support performance driving. The 7-inch color TFT can display throttle and brake application in a graphic percentage format, turbocharger boost in pounds per square inch (psi), lap time (intended for use on closed circuits), race inspired shift lights and a graphical G-meter that provides a representation of acceleration, braking and cornering forces.

Accommodating modern connectivity needs, the new Civic Si includes a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen that serves as the nerve center for control of audio, HVAC and other functions. The Display Audio features Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ platforms, providing seamless integration of smartphone features and functions, including app-based navigation, streaming audio, voice-controlled search capabilities, and access to a host of Apple- or Google-approved smartphone apps. All Si models feature a 450-watt, 10-speaker premium sound system with AM/FM, SiriusXM® Radio, HD Radio™ and Pandora® capability.

Safety Performance



The 2017 Civic Si Coupe and Sedan are designed to provide a high level of collision safety performance in a wide variety of collision scenarios, including offset and oblique-angle frontal collisions as well as side and rear impacts. The Civic's safety performance starts with its class-leading forward visibility and precise, stable and predictable steering, handling and braking performance. Standard four-channel anti-lock brakes (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with traction control and Agile Handling Assist further enhance dynamic stability and emergency maneuvering and braking performance. Both the Civic Si Coupe and Si Sedan have received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the NHTSA.

Manufacturing



The 2017 Civic Si Coupe and Sedan for the U.S. market will be produced at Honda's plant in Ontario, Canada. Its engine is produced in Anna, Ohio, Honda's largest automobile engine plant in in the world, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information



Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com/civic-si. To join the Civic Si community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/hondacivic. Additional media information including high-resolution photography of the Honda Civic Si Coupe and Sedan is available at hondanews.com/honda-automobiles/channels/civic-si.

About Honda



Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 34 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2016, more than 95% of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $875 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 205 horsepower @ 5700 rpm (SAE net)

3 192 lb-ft of torque @ 2100-5000 rpm (SAE net)

4 2017 EPA fuel-economy ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

