The Civic Si has less power than its two major competitors. However, the models are less expensive and weigh less.

The 2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe and Sedan officially goes on sale in the United States on May 13, 2017, and buyers will need to spend at least $24,775 (including $875 destination) to drive away from the showroom in the base version of either model. Customers can also get either body style with summer performance tires for $24,975. 

Regardless of whether buyers get a coupe or sedan, the Civic Si is mechanically the same. Power comes from a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 205 horsepower (153 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox sends the power to the front wheels, and a limited-slip differential maximizes traction. 

Honda packs the coupe and sedan full of standard features. For example, all models feature, dual-zone climate control and heated front seats. The seven-inch driver information display also has settings for showing turbo boost, shift lights, and a G-meter.

The prices compare well to other hot hatches. For example, a base 2017 Volkswagen GTI retails for $26,415 (after $820 destination), and a Ford Focus ST is $25,650 (including $875 destination). The Civic Si is less powerful than either member of these models, but we are holding back judgment until after driving one.

The Civic Si also lighter than its competitors. Honda estimates the coupe at 2,889 pounds and sedan at 2,906 pounds. In comparison, a four-door GTI weighs 3082 pounds (1398 kg), and a Focus ST tips the scales at 3,223 pounds.

If the Si doesn’t offer enough performance, the Civic Type R arrives in the U.S. in late spring. Full pricing details aren’t available yet, but Honda promises the figure is “in the mid-$30k range.” The even hotter hatchback uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 306 hp (228 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), and a six-speed manual drives the front wheels.

