Rumors of a Porsche 911 with a second cap have been swirling around the World Wide Web for years and now a high-ranked official has announced an electrified derivative is no longer being considered. As a matter of fact, development of a hybrid 911 was halted last year, according to 718 and 911 head of development, August Achleitner.

The reveal was made in an interview with Car & Driver during the festivities organized on the occasion of the one millionth 911. He went on to specify the plug-in hybrid model was originally destined to be a part of the upcoming 992 generation and would’ve been very thrifty in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) tests thanks to electrification.

However, the project was ultimately canned because the “disadvantages outweighed the advantages,” said Achleitner. He was referring to the extra weight commanded by the additional hardware, which in return would have hampered performance and handling. Such a version would’ve been considerably more expensive to produce compared to the conventionally powered models and that would have taken its toll on the company’s profit margin for each hybrid 911 sold.

There were also probably some concerns about whether this type of model would have made sense since the 911 family is already very large and at the same time many people shopping in the sports car segment are not willing just yet to jump on the electrified bandwagon. In other words, there might not have been a demand big enough to justify the efforts.

It goes without saying that Porsche’s decision to axe the plug-in hybrid 911 means a full electric version isn’t being considered either and if there will eventually be one, it will likely be launched after a hybridized version.

Meanwhile, the Mission E pure electric four-door sedan is on track for a 2019/2020 release and will serve as foundation for other cars without a combustion engine, with the Cayenne and Panamera considered as being potential candidates for the EV treatment.

Source: Car & Driver