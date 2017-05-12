Less than a month after we spied Dallara’s first road-going model for the first time, we have another batch of spy shots, this time depicting a different prototype. Taken in Germany, the photos reveal the company is working patiently on the development, as no camouflage has been removed compared to the previous mule.

Despite the heavy disguise, this test car gives us a good idea of how the production version will look like. We are not here to judge, but our first impression is that this machine won’t be one the prettiest on the market, but bear in mind the design here prioritizes functionality over aesthetics. For instance, given the skinny pillars and targa-like roof, the driver should be able to get an amazing field of view.

The rear end is actually hotter with its sleek taillights, wide diffuser, and dual exhaust system, while the massive fixed rear wing sends us some strong Porsche 911 GT3 vibes.





Aimed at track enthusiasts looking for an alternative to the KTM X-Bow, the production Dallara should be a really fast vehicle. In an interview to Autocar last year, Gian Paolo Dallara claimed the car should have a weight of only 1764 pounds (800 kilograms). Combine that number with a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine from Ford Focus RS, retuned to deliver about 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), and mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive for pure fun behind the steering wheel.

No exact debut date is available at the moment, but word on the street says the car will be revealed before the end of the year. Judging by the progress the company has made with its prototypes in the last three weeks, we won’t be too surprised if we see an official premiere next year. Dallara plans to produce and sell about 120 examples of the vehicle annually.





Photos: CarPix