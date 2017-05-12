Koenigsegg has issued a press release to confirm an Agera RS has been involved in a crash on a track in Trollhattan, Sweden. The production-spec model was undergoing shakedown testing at that time, as it’s the case with all of the company’s customer cars after production is finalized. The driver lost control of the ultra-rare machine on a wet track belonging to National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), which is known for buying the rights to the ill-fated SAAB brand.

The test driver as well as the passenger were rushed over to the hospital following the accident and were released shortly thereafter, so both of them are now safe and sound. As for the car, the Agera RS’ body has been damaged, but Koenigsegg says the vehicle’s structural integrity seems to be intact at a first evaluation. In addition, the engineers haven’t discovered any technical issues that might’ve been caused by the crash, but further analysis will be conducted to discover if there’s anything wrong with the car beyond the damaged bodywork.

It must have been a U.S.-spec customer car taking into account Koenigsegg mentions it is using NEVS’ facilities to test and prepare the vehicles that are heading to United States. At the same time, the company is making last-minute tweaks to its production cars at its own testing facility located in Ängelholm.

The Agera RS’ predominantly black body with gold accents is similar to the bespoke “Gryphon” car (pictured above) shown several months ago at the Geneva Motor Show. Last year, Koenigsegg delivered another tailor-made Agera RS (pictured below) called “Naraya” to a European customer and that one too had a black & yellow color combo.







In total, production is capped at 25 units and all of them are sharing a biturbo 5.0-liter V8 engine developing a monstrous 1,160 horsepower (865 kilowatts) and 1,280 Newton-meters (944 pound-feet) of torque in a car that weighs 1,295 kilograms (2,854 pounds) dry.

This particular Agera RS should live to see another day, but the customer will have to patiently wait to take delivery of his prized possesion.

Source: Koenigsegg via Expressen.se