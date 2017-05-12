The all-new Bentley Continental GT has been a long time in the making and we are eager to find out what’s hiding underneath the frustrating camouflage slapped onto near-production prototypes currently roaming the streets. To ease the wait, our colleagues from OmniAuto (aka Motor1 Italy) have used as foundation multiple spy shots corroborated with the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept to imagine the final design.

While those partially disguised test vehicles have shown the design will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary, Britain’s luxury grand tourer should prove to be a real stunner thanks to its subtle, yet effective cosmetic tweaks. The aforementioned concept and its recent droptop counterpart called EXP12 Speed 6e have demonstrated how Crewe’s design language is evolving in the right direction. The two showcars also had a lovely retro-modern interior, which hopefully won’t be watered down too much for the road-going cars.







The somewhat moderate refresh on the outside might tempt you to believe the forthcoming Continental GT will be more of a facelift of the outgoing model than a truly new car. In fact, nothing could be further from the truth. It’s getting entirely different underpinnings as a result of switching to the MSB platform like the latest Porsche Panamera and that will bring a massive weight loss, although the lightest version will still weigh at least two tons.

The Conti’s gym membership will not only bring a healthy weight loss, but also more muscle thanks to a beefier biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine and the VW Group’s new biturbo 6.0-liter W12 mill. For the first time ever, Bentley will electrify its high-end GT for a hybrid version equipped with a V6 engine and an electric motor, but this thrifty derivative won’t be available right away.







The wraps should come off at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, although Bentley might decide to reveal images of the coupe a few weeks sooner. The convertible is expected to follow several months later, possibly at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018.

Render: OmniAuto.it