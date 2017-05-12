To ease the wait until the full debut set for next Thursday in Stockholm, Skoda has decided to drop a series of semi-revealing images with its brand new compact crossover. While we’re sad to see the Yeti go, we do appreciate the Czech automaker’s effort to distance the new Karoq from its bigger brother, the Kodiaq. Ok, maybe the differences are not that significant, but some of us were already getting used to the idea of a Kodiaq built on a 75-percent scale.

From what we are able to see so far, the upper headlights are wider than those of the Kodiaq while the lower ones have been reshaped as well. At the back, the LED taillights are also rocking a new look and extend only onto to the upper area of the electric trunk lid. Indeed, these are subtle changes and the Yeti’s funkiness is no more, but even so the Karoq is already shaping up to be a compelling offer in this hugely competitive segment.

Stepping inside the cabin, we get to see an all-digital instrument cluster representing a premiere for Skoda along with an electric parking brake and those glossy black bits that only look good in press images. Needless to say, the Karoq is getting Skoda’s latest crop of infotainment systems with a glass design as seen in the facelifted Octavia and the Kodiaq. LED ambient lighting is also noticeable in the adjacent teaser and will be available in 10 different colors.







The VW-owned automaker from Mladá Boleslav is illustrating a model equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic gearbox, but customers will also be able to get a cheaper Karoq with a FWD setup and a manual transmission. Two gasoline and three diesel engines are going to be offered, including the group’s new 1.5 TSI Evo.



As one would expect from a Skoda, the Karoq will offer plenty of space inside the cabin. The trunk will be able to swallow 521 liters with the rear seats in place and a massive 1,630 liters after folding them down. Should you need even more hauling capabilities, the rear seats can be individually removed to boost cargo capacity to a maximum 1,810 liters after taking all three out to turn the vehicle into a van.

Following its debut on May 18, the Skoda Karoq will go on sale in Europe in the second half of the year.

Source: Skoda