Word is out from the Environmental Protection Agency on just how thirsty Honda’s new-for-America Civic Type R will be. The boosted hot hatch has received a mileage rating of 22 for city driving and 28 on the highway, with combined miles per gallon being a not unreasonable 25. We say not unreasonable because we’re dealing with a 306-horsepower turbocharged go-kart that can lap the Nurburgring in 7 minutes 43 seconds.

Still, that’s a healthy step backward from a standard Civic sedan, which can nabs 31 mpg in the city and 40 on the highway. A more apples-to-apples comparison would be the Volkswagen Golf R, which matches the Type R for city and combined ratings but pulls ever-so-slightly ahead on the highway, despite its 4Motion all-wheel drive system. The more powerful Ford Focus RS checks in just below the Honda with ratings of 19 in the city, 25 on the highway, and 22 combined mpg.

We have little doubt that such things will concern Type R buyers. Despite being front-wheel drive, this is a car with legitimate performance cred in both a straight line and through the corners. We dug through our Nurburgring archives a few weeks back to see what other cars would fall to Honda’s mighty pocket rocket, and the list is downright humbling. Aside from the BMW M2, other notable victims were the C5 edition of Chevrolet’s hardcore 2004 Corvette Z06, the 570-horsepower Porsche Cayenne S, and the aforementioned Ford Focus RS.

Production for the new Civic Type R begins later this summer, and you better believe we’re excited to have a go behind the wheel. We’ll do our best to keep fuel economy in mind, but don’t be upset if we’re distracted by turbo whine and excessive lateral acceleration.

Source: Fueleconomy.gov