BMW's engineering team continues to hone the M2 CS at the Nürburgring, and a new video makes us even more excited about the company's decision to make the coupe into an even hotter vehicle. In the brief clip, the upcoming model model look quite nimble around the famous course.







The M2 CS, which stands for Clubsport, reportedly uses the S55 biturbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine from the M3 and M4. To differentiate it from the larger models, the engineers would detune the mill to around 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts). This would be less than the 425 hp (317 kW) from the existing powerplant, but it would be a 35-hp (26 kW) improvement over the existing M2's 365 hp (268 kW).

BMW would install a bevy of other performance upgrades to cope with the extra power. Look closely on this test mule, and you can spot a huge set of brakes behind the wheels. Given the way this test mule carves through the corners, suspension upgrades appear very likely, too. The light camouflage here also points to aerodynamic improvements.

If you're not patient enough to wait for the M2 CS, BMW has a small run of the next best thing, and it's exclusively for customers in the United States. The 150-unit production run of the M2 Performance Edition comes with the M Driver's Package, M Performance coilover suspension upgrade, and M Performance exhaust with titanium outlets. Inside, manually adjustable sports seats keeps weight down. They cost $61,695 after destination, if any are left.

BMW recently refreshed the the 2 Series lineup, including the M2, for the 2018 model year. However, the changes are so minor that it's hard to see the tweaks. Bi-LED headlights are now standard, and customers can upgrade to adaptive parts. BMW claims the interior is "all-new," but the improvements amount to little more than new trim. Plus, the addition of wireless charging.

Video Source: Supercarsfromeu