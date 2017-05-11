The 3.2 kW wireless system will be integrated with the 530e’s on-board infotainment system to show the charger’s alignment on the screen. The conventional system of charging for the 530e is rated at 3.7 kW, that can replenish the BMW’s 9.2 kWh battery in less than three hours using a wall box.

From electric socket, while charging power is limited due safety reasons/output limits, charging takes about five hours. The 3.2 kW wireless system would take a little over three hours to charge the battery.





We tested the 530e: 2018 BMW 530e Review: A Totally Different Electrolux



“In addition, BMW Wireless Charging for the high-voltage battery will be made available as an option for the BMW 530e iPerformance from 2018. This technology allows energy transfer to take place without the use of cables."

Presented by BMW in prototype form, the system consists of a base pad with integrated primary coil – which can be installed in a garage, for example, but also in the open – and a secondary coil integrated in the underside of the vehicle. An alternating magnetic field is generated between the two coils, through which electricity is transmitted without cables or contacts at a charge rate of up to 3.2 kW.

This form of power supply to the high-voltage battery is extremely convenient for customers and involves a charging time of around three-and-a-half hours. Currently BMW offers a Digital Charging Service that enables charging time management depending on tariffs and solar energy use:

“The BMW Digital Charging Service is based on two core functions: optimising battery charging in terms of both tariffs and the use of solar power. With tariff-optimised charging, the service adjusts the vehicle charging plan to the customer’s electricity tariff, so the process incurs the lowest possible electricity cost.

If the customer has a BMW Wallbox Connect, solar-optimised charging allows electricity generated by their home solar power system to be prioritised for charging. Here, the system’s output data and the latest weather forecast are used to predict the amount of locally generated solar power available. If the necessary measuring equipment is installed, this information can also be used to determine what proportion of the solar power is not being used in the house at the time of generation and can therefore be diverted to provide virtually emission-free mobility. This enables vehicles with all-electric or part-electric power units to be integrated as effectively as possible into the home environment and the customer’s personal energy set-up.”



