Fancy taking your truck and all your camping gear way out into the wilderness? Nissan is catering to that demographic of adventurers by introducing “Project Basecamp” at this year’s Overland Expo 2017 West. A concept based on the 2017 Nissan Titan XD Pro-4X, it’s intended to get overlanders interested in using a Nissan for their hobby.

“We're using the Project Basecamp to showcase the Titan XD Pro-4X model's potential as the perfect platform for truck owners thinking of taking their adventures to the next level,” Fred Diaz, head of Nissan North America’s trucks and light commercial vehicles division, said in a statement.

The Titan XD has been lifted three inches and rides on self-leveling air suspension, with 17-inch KMC Beadlock wheels at each corner wrapped in 35-inch Nittro tires. New bumpers, fender flares, rock rails, and a front winch further upgrade the truck for venturing beyond, well, anywhere.







As to the other part of overlanding, Nissan fitted the Titan XD concept with a roof rack and a fold-out roof-mounted tent, various other storage racks, a portable fridge, water and fuel canisters, shovels, and other necessities. The truck also comes with a Patriot Camper X2 trailer that’s designed for off-road use and is tough enough to carry two-thirds of its weight on board, Nissan says.

Want more detail on what’s involved in Project Basecamp? Click here for the full parts list from Nissan.

All told, the truck is an impressive look at how the Nissan Titan Pro-4X could be used for multiday off-roading adventures. While it’s not going into production, most of the parts seen here are available in the aftermarket, meaning a dedication fan could replicate this vehicle themselves. Nissan also offers a range of Titan accessories through dealers to allow owners to personalize their trucks.

Source: Nissan